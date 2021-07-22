Kymeta demonstrates LEO and GEO SATCOM interoperability
Kymeta announced seamless interoperability between the Kymeta u8 terminal, Kepler Communications low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, and geostationary (GEO) SATCOM terminals at an annual military battle lab exercise focused on the integration of operations, intelligence, and technology.
