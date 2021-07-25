Submit on Sunday, July 25th, 2021 20:58

NASA has selected Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) to provide launch services for Earth’s first mission to conduct detailed investigations of Jupiter’s moon Europa.

