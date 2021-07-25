Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

NASA awards launch services contract for the Europa Clipper mission

Submit on Sunday, July 25th, 2021 20:58

NASA has selected Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) to provide launch services for Earth’s first mission to conduct detailed investigations of Jupiter’s moon Europa.

Related posts:
New Chinese TV satellite has helium leak – report
NOAA to utilise data acquired by “Shizuku”
Orbcomm launches commercial service for first six OG2 satellites
Old Soviet nuclear-powered satellites to be monitored

Related posts:

  1. Megha-Tropiques to be joined by three nano satellites
  2. Three Proton launches remain in 2013
  3. Delay of the day: Falcon Heavy/Starlink
  4. Proton-M lofts Gazprom’s Yamal-601 (part I)

This entry was posted on Sunday, July 25th, 2021 at 8:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«