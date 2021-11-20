Rocket Lab signs exclusive deal to use APL space radio technologies
Rocket Lab USA entered into an exclusive license agreement with the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) to commercialise near and deep space capable small spacecraft telemetry and control radio technology.
