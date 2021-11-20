Telesat becomes a public company
Telesat Corporation announced that it is now a public company and will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“NASDAQ”) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the ticker symbol “TSAT.”
