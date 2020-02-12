Meteor-M No.2-3 launch delayed until 2021 over additional tests
Submit on Wednesday, February 12th, 2020 22:59
The Russian weather satellite Meteor-M No.2-3, previously scheduled for launch in 2020, will be launched next year, the Roskosmos press service was quoted as saying.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, February 12th, 2020 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.