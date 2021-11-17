Submit on Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 21:24

The U.S. Space Force exercised its second contract option valued at approximately $737 million for the procurement of three additional GPS III Follow On (GPS IIIF) space vehicles (SVs) from Lockheed Martin. This contract option is for GPS IIIF space vehicles 15, 16 and 17 (SV15-17).

Related posts:

Land Launch rocket lifts off with Telstar 11N on board (Part II)

NASA books four Atlas V launches

SSTL-led team investigates GNSS signals for remote sensing

Atlas V WGS-2 launch targeted no earlier than 3 April