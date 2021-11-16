Rocket Lab to acquire space hardware company Planetary Systems
Rocket Lab USA has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Planetary Systems Corporation (PSC), a Maryland-based spacecraft separation systems company, for US$42 million in cash and 1,720,841 shares of the company’s common stock, plus the potential for an additional 956,023 shares of common stock for a performance earnout based on PSC’s CY 2022 and 2023 financial results. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
