China launches SAR satellite
Wednesday, January 26th, 2022
Rocket: Chang Zheng 4C; Payload: L-SAR 01A (Gongjian Ludi Tance-1 01A); Date: 25 January 2022, 2344 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellite was deployed into a 594 km × 602 km × 97.81 degrees Sun-synchronous orbit.
