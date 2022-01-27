Exolaunch launched 29 smallsats on SpaceX’s Transporter 3 mission
In its third dedicated rideshare mission with SpaceX, Exolaunch successfully integrated and launched 29 small satellites from customers across the globe. The company’s rideshare clusters aboard the SpaceX Transporter-3 mission were an amalgamation of microsats, cubesats (up to 16U) and PocketQubes.
