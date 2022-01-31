NASA conducts RS-25 engine test at Stennis Space Center
Submit on Monday, January 31st, 2022 20:17
NASA conducted its first RS-25 engine hot fire test of the new year on 19 January on the Fred Haise Test Stand at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
Related posts:
New date for inaugural Epsilon flight
Kratos receives contract award to support Stratolaunch
Nilesat books Falcon 9 for Nilesat-301
Delay of the day: Antares/Cygnus NG-13
This entry was posted on Monday, January 31st, 2022 at 8:17 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.