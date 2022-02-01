Satellite News

COSMO-SkyMEd satellite finally launched by Falcon 9 in fifth attempt

Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2; Date: 31 January 2022, 1111 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, USA. Fifteen minutes after the separation from its launcher, the satellite was acquired and controlled by Telespazio’s Space Centre based in Fucino.

