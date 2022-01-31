Submit on Monday, January 31st, 2022 20:17

On 27 January 2022, scientists from the two premier laboratories of India’s Department of Space (DOS), viz. Space Applications Centre (SAC) and Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), both from the city of Ahmedabad, have jointly demonstrated quantum entanglement based real time Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) over 300 m atmospheric channel along with quantum-secure text, image transmission and quantum-assisted two-way video calling.

Related posts:

New date for inaugural Epsilon flight

Kratos receives contract award to support Stratolaunch

Nilesat books Falcon 9 for Nilesat-301

Delay of the day: Antares/Cygnus NG-13