India demonstrates quantum entanglement based real time QKD
Submit on Monday, January 31st, 2022 20:17
On 27 January 2022, scientists from the two premier laboratories of India’s Department of Space (DOS), viz. Space Applications Centre (SAC) and Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), both from the city of Ahmedabad, have jointly demonstrated quantum entanglement based real time Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) over 300 m atmospheric channel along with quantum-secure text, image transmission and quantum-assisted two-way video calling.
