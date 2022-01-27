Satellite News

Honeybee Robotics to Join Blue Origin

Honeybee Robotics announced that it will be acquired by Blue Origin. With major operations in Longmont, Colorado and Altadena, California, Honeybee will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Origin, headquartered in Kent, Washington.

