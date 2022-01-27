Honeybee Robotics to Join Blue Origin
Honeybee Robotics announced that it will be acquired by Blue Origin. With major operations in Longmont, Colorado and Altadena, California, Honeybee will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Origin, headquartered in Kent, Washington.
