Eutelsat KONNECT selected by Intersat for Internet connectivity
Submit on Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 21:01
Eutelsat Communications and Intersat, an African provider of Internet solutions, have signed a multi-year deal representing several hundred Mbps to address the connectivity needs of enterprises, institutions and individuals in Gambia, Guinea Bissau and Senegal,
