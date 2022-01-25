Submit on Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 20:45

SpaceX’s 24th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission (funded by NASA) successfully splashed down off the coast of Florida. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft spent more than 30 days docked to the International Space Station (ISS), and with this completed mission, it successfully transported a variety of research investigations back to Earth for further analysis.

