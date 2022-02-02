OHB Earth observation satellite EnMAP to be launched in April 2022
The German Earth observation satellite EnMAP (Environmental Mapping and Analysis Program) is scheduled for launch early April 2022 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center.
