Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

OHB Earth observation satellite EnMAP to be launched in April 2022

Submit on Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 20:51

The German Earth observation satellite EnMAP (Environmental Mapping and Analysis Program) is scheduled for launch early April 2022 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center.

Related posts:

  1. New NASA moon mission begins integration of science instruments
  2. GLONASS: just no cuts or even more money?
  3. Update: Thaicom 2 to save 50.5 degrees East slot?
  4. DARPA interested in PPP for space robotics in GEO

This entry was posted on Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 at 8:51 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«