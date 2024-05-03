Curious asteroid Selam, spotted by NASA’s Lucy spacecraft, is a cosmic toddler
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft serendipitously found a small moonlet orbiting the mission’s asteroid target Dinkinesh. Scientists named it Selam, and have now learned that Selam is a cosmic toddler.
