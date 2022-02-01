Satellite News

Telesat selects Cobham SATCOM for Telesat Lightspeed landing station terminals

Telesat and Cobham SATCOM (formerly Thrane & Thrane) have announced an agreement to deploy high-performance Cobham SATCOM three-axis TRACKER 4000 terminals for the Telesat Lightspeed Landing Station network.

