Telesat selects Cobham SATCOM for Telesat Lightspeed landing station terminals
Submit on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 21:33
Telesat and Cobham SATCOM (formerly Thrane & Thrane) have announced an agreement to deploy high-performance Cobham SATCOM three-axis TRACKER 4000 terminals for the Telesat Lightspeed Landing Station network.
Related posts:
SES builds new satellite control centre at Betzdorf
Report: longer delay for SES-5 launch aboard Proton M
Shenzhou-9 safely landed after 13-day mission
China’s first commercial space base to be built in Wuhan
This entry was posted on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 at 9:33 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.