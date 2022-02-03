Falcon 9 launches U.S. spy satellite
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: NROL-87; Date: 2 February 2022, 2027 UTC; Launch site: Vandenberg Space Force Base, USA. The customer, the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office [NRO], declared success on the mission.
