Orbex applies for licence to launch first rockets from Scotland

Submit on Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 20:07

Orbex has submitted its application to the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for a launch licence, the latest stage on its roadmap to beginning commercial space launches from the UK.

