Russia launches classified military satellite

Sunday, February 6th, 2022 20:51

Rocket: Soyuz-2.1a; Payload: Kosmos 2553; Date: 5 January 2022, 0700 UTC; Launch site: Plesetsk, Russia. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, all pre-launch operations and the launch itself went normally.

