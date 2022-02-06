Russia launches classified military satellite
Submit on Sunday, February 6th, 2022 20:51
Rocket: Soyuz-2.1a; Payload: Kosmos 2553; Date: 5 January 2022, 0700 UTC; Launch site: Plesetsk, Russia. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, all pre-launch operations and the launch itself went normally.
