Leaf Space successfully enables 13 satellites on SpaceX Transporter-3 mission
Submit on Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 20:07
Leaf Space, a provider of ground segment as-a-service (GSaaS) solutions, announced that it has established successful communications with all 13 satellites from five different customers including D-Orbit, NanoAvionics, Kepler Communications, Sen and Fossa Systems, that the company supported on SpaceX’s latest Transporter-3 rideshare mission.
