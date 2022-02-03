Satellite News

Arianespace to orbit 34 additional OneWeb satellites with Soyuz

Arianespace is back to the Guiana Space Center (CSG) with Soyuz for a 10 February lift-off. The first Arianespace mission of the year will orbit 34 additional OneWeb satellites.

