Arianespace to orbit 34 additional OneWeb satellites with Soyuz
Submit on Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 20:07
Arianespace is back to the Guiana Space Center (CSG) with Soyuz for a 10 February lift-off. The first Arianespace mission of the year will orbit 34 additional OneWeb satellites.
