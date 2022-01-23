Satellite News

China’s new generation rocket Chang Zheng-8 ready for launch

Submit on Sunday, January 23rd, 2022 22:16

China plans to launch its new generation rocket Chang Zheng-8 Y2 between late February and early March from the southern island of Hainan, sources with the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, the country’s leading rocket maker, were quoted as saying.

