China’s new generation rocket Chang Zheng-8 ready for launch
Submit on Sunday, January 23rd, 2022 22:16
China plans to launch its new generation rocket Chang Zheng-8 Y2 between late February and early March from the southern island of Hainan, sources with the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, the country’s leading rocket maker, were quoted as saying.
