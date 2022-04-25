Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

HawkEye 360 releases dark ship maritime analytics

Submit on Monday, April 25th, 2022 21:21

HawkEye 360 Inc. released a new maritime association analytics capability which analyses RF signal geolocations and third-party global AIS maritime geolocations to provide insight into potential dark ship activity in key areas of interest (AOI) across the world.

Related posts:
Orbital Sciences Reports Second Quarter Growth
Airborne Systems To Design Parachutes For SpaceX Rocket
Contest-winning crew unveiled for all-civilian Inspiration4 spaceflight on a SpaceX rocket
NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover snaps scenic selfie at ‘Mont Mercou’ (photo)

Related posts:

  1. KazSat-2 planned for 2009
  2. SSTL’s European GNSS payload passes design review
  3. Kepler falls asleep
  4. International Space Station leak investigation

This entry was posted on Monday, April 25th, 2022 at 9:21 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»