Submit on Monday, April 25th, 2022 21:21

HawkEye 360 Inc. released a new maritime association analytics capability which analyses RF signal geolocations and third-party global AIS maritime geolocations to provide insight into potential dark ship activity in key areas of interest (AOI) across the world.

