Next Arianespace launch scheduled for 22 June with Ariane 5

Submit on Tuesday, April 26th, 2022 21:30

The first Ariane 5 of the year will orbit two geostationary telecommunication satellites, Measat-3d and GSAT-24. Mission VA257 will help improve the broadband coverage in the Asia-Pacific region.

