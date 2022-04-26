Next Arianespace launch scheduled for 22 June with Ariane 5
The first Ariane 5 of the year will orbit two geostationary telecommunication satellites, Measat-3d and GSAT-24. Mission VA257 will help improve the broadband coverage in the Asia-Pacific region.
