Kratos Defense & Security to monitor OneWeb spectrum

Submit on Monday, April 25th, 2022 21:21

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. announced that it has been awarded a contract to deliver an advanced spectrum monitoring system for OneWeb to monitor, analyse and review the utilised spectrum to support high quality of service for its fleet of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations.

