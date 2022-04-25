Kratos Defense & Security to monitor OneWeb spectrum
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. announced that it has been awarded a contract to deliver an advanced spectrum monitoring system for OneWeb to monitor, analyse and review the utilised spectrum to support high quality of service for its fleet of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations.
