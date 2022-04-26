Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Vega-C: Launcher integration begins for inaugural flight VV21

Submit on Tuesday, April 26th, 2022 21:30

Launcher integration for the inaugural flight of Vega-C began with the P120C solid-fuel first stage being delivered to the Vega Launch Zone (Zone de Lancement Vega, or ZLV) at Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana on 15 April 2022.

Related posts:
Astrotech results Q1 2011
Globalstar, Inc. results Q3 2010
Roskosmos receives insurance compensation for Progress
Airbus and Orbital Insight launch Earth Monitor

Related posts:

  1. Separation shock ‘no longer an issue’ for Ariane 5
  2. India launches fourth navsat
  3. MexSat-1 launch preparations in full swing
  4. Arianespace’s first Vega mission of 2019 approved for lift-off with PRISMA

This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 26th, 2022 at 9:30 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«