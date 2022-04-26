Submit on Tuesday, April 26th, 2022 21:30

Rajeev Suri, Chief Executive Officer of Inmarsat, issued a stark warning that unmanaged space sector expansion could exacerbate environmental damage, stifle innovation and undermine the long-term capability of satellites to help combat climate change.

