Arabsat orders Arabsat 7A SDS from Thales Alenia
Submit on Saturday, April 30th, 2022 21:02
Arabsat and Thales Alenia Space have signed a contract to build Arabsat-7A, a fully flexible Software-Defined Satellite (SDS) based on the Space Inspire (INstant SPace In-orbit REconfiguration) platform by Thales Alenia Space.
