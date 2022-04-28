NanoAvionics builds first nanosatellite for Prométhée
Satellite operator Prométhée has contracted mission integrator NanoAvionics to build the first nanosatellite for the French company’s planned constellation of Earth observation nanosatellites and image analysis platform. “ProtoMéthée-1” will be based on NanoAvionics’ 16U nanosatellite bus M16P.
