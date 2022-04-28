Submit on Thursday, April 28th, 2022 21:45

Satellite operator Prométhée has contracted mission integrator NanoAvionics to build the first nanosatellite for the French company’s planned constellation of Earth observation nanosatellites and image analysis platform. “ProtoMéthée-1” will be based on NanoAvionics’ 16U nanosatellite bus M16P.

