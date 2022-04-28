Submit on Thursday, April 28th, 2022 21:45

Amazon opted for launches with Europe’s new large Ariane 6 rocket when setting up its Project Kuiper satellite constellation in space. MT Aerospace AG, a subsidiary of the German space and technology group OHB SE, is one of the largest supplier of components for this launch vehicle programme and expects good order prospects from the Ariane 6 Prime contractor ArianeGroup, following Arianespace’s launch contract award.

Related posts:

SkyTerra names Alex Good CEO and President, Scott Macleod CFO

EchoStar appoints Dean Olmstead President — Satellite Services

COM DEV replaces CEO John Keating

Johann-Dietrich Woerner is new ESA Director General