Vyoma, a startup aiming to make space safer, has partnered with Atos to help improve the safety of satellites in orbit. The partnership leverages Vyoma’s solution for tracking objects in space and Atos’ secure data management system to enable satellite operators to more effectively avoid costly collisions and unnecessary manoeuvring.

