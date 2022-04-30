China launches two new satellites
Rocket: Chang Zheng 2C; Payload: Siwei 01, Siwei 02; Date: 29 April 2022, 0411 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center China. The satellites have entered the planned Sun-synchronous orbit of 486 km × 302 km × 97.47 degrees.
