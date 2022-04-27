Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

China starts engineering development of Chang’e next phase

Submit on Wednesday, April 27th, 2022 20:40

China will start engineering development of the fourth phase of its lunar exploration programme this year, according to a senior official of the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

Related posts:

  1. Cassini spacecraft enters safe mode
  2. STSS ATRR satellite transfers to Air Force Space Command
  3. Skynet 5A satellite starts move eastwards
  4. MDA to deliver SAR capabilities for broad-area maritime surveillance

This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 27th, 2022 at 8:40 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«