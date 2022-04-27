China starts engineering development of Chang’e next phase
Submit on Wednesday, April 27th, 2022 20:40
China will start engineering development of the fourth phase of its lunar exploration programme this year, according to a senior official of the China National Space Administration (CNSA).
