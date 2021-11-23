Satellite News

Space Systems Command’s Space Test Program (STP)-3 integrated payload stack, which contains the STP Satellite (STPSat)-6 and the Long Duration Propulsive Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) Secondary Payload Adapter (ESPA), or LDPE-1 space vehicles, has been encapsulated and mated with United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V 551 launch vehicle on 22 November at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, USA.

