Russia launches early warning satellite
Submit on Thursday, November 25th, 2021 21:27
Rocket: Soyuz-2.1b; Payload: Tundra 15L; Date: 25 November 2021, 0109 UTC; Launch site: Plesetsk, Russia. The Tundra 15L early warning satellite reached the desired orbit, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The satellite was tracked in a 1,639 km x 38,522 km x 63.79 degrees orbit after separation from the rocket.
