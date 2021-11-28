China launches Zhongxing 1D milcomsat
Rocket: Chang Zheng 3B; Payload: Zhongxing 1D (ChinaSat 1D); Date: 26 November 2021, 1640 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellite was deployed into a 182 km x 35,830 km x 27.08 degrees geostationary transfer orbit.
