Galileo satellites given green light for launch
Submit on Monday, November 29th, 2021 21:20
Europe’s next pair of Galileo satellites have been given a green light for launch. The Launch Readiness Review confirmed that the satellites, the supporting ground installations, and the early operations facilities and teams are ready for lift-off.
