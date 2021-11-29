Submit on Monday, November 29th, 2021 21:20

Europe’s next pair of Galileo satellites have been given a green light for launch. The Launch Readiness Review confirmed that the satellites, the supporting ground installations, and the early operations facilities and teams are ready for lift-off.

Related posts:

The DirecTV Group, Inc. results Q2 2007

Aon launches insurance policy for space investors

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. results Q3 2013

SES exercises call option to acquire 100% of O3b networks