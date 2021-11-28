Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Russia’s Prichal nodal module docks with ISS

Submit on Sunday, November 28th, 2021 21:09

The Prichal nodal module making part of the Progress M-NM space freighter launched from the Baikonur spaceport on 24 November docked with the Russian Nauka multi-purpose research laboratory onboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Related posts:

  1. Eutelsat orders W7 from AAS
  2. GPS demo payload arrives
  3. NASA GRAIL twins complete their moon impact
  4. NASA’s next Mars Rover progresses toward 2020 launch

This entry was posted on Sunday, November 28th, 2021 at 9:09 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»