Russia’s Prichal nodal module docks with ISS
Submit on Sunday, November 28th, 2021 21:09
The Prichal nodal module making part of the Progress M-NM space freighter launched from the Baikonur spaceport on 24 November docked with the Russian Nauka multi-purpose research laboratory onboard the International Space Station (ISS).
