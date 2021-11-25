Submit on Thursday, November 25th, 2021 21:27

Astroscale Holdings Inc. announced it closed its Series F round with additional funding of US$109 million from a group of new investors led by THE FUND Limited Partnership in Japan, with participation from international investors. This is the largest funding round in the company’s history and brings the total amount raised to US$300 million.

