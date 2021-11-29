Sfera satellites to have flexible payloads, inter-satellite laser links
TsNIIMash, a leading research institute of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roskosmos will develop satellites capable of altering payload functions in orbit, Director of the Roskosmos Department of Long-Term Programs and the Sfera (Sphere) Project Sergey Prokhorov was quoted as saying.
