Voyager Space and Space Micro Inc. announce strategic agreement
Submit on Monday, November 22nd, 2021 22:35
Voyager Space Inc. announced its intent to acquire a majority stake in San Diego-based Space Micro. Space Micro is an engineering-driven business focused on advancing high-performance satellite communications, digital, and electro-optical systems with over 2.7 million hours of space flight heritage.
