China launches another high-res EO satellite
November 23rd, 2021
Rocket: Chang Zheng 4C; Payload: Gaofen-3 02; Date: 22 November 2021, 2345 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. The Earth observation satellite was deployed into a 737 km x 746 km x 98.41 degrees Sun-synchronous orbit.
