ASI’s new national GNSS frame network has been completed

Monday, November 22nd, 2021

Construction of the New National GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Frame Network of the Italian Space Agency (ASI) has been completed. The new network was built by e-GEOS and is set to provide up-to-date, high-precision geodetic information through the signals generated by the satellite navigation systems.

