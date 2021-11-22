ASI’s new national GNSS frame network has been completed
Submit on Monday, November 22nd, 2021 22:35
Construction of the New National GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Frame Network of the Italian Space Agency (ASI) has been completed. The new network was built by e-GEOS and is set to provide up-to-date, high-precision geodetic information through the signals generated by the satellite navigation systems.
