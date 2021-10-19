Satellite News

RUAG Space partners with MBRSC to provide satnav services

RUAG Space has partnered with the UAE’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) to deliver them the latest generation of the GNSS navigation receivers for Low Earth Orbit, the so-called “LEORIX.”

