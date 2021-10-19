RUAG Space partners with MBRSC to provide satnav services
Submit on Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 21:25
RUAG Space has partnered with the UAE’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) to deliver them the latest generation of the GNSS navigation receivers for Low Earth Orbit, the so-called “LEORIX.”
This entry was posted on Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 at 9:25 pm and is filed under NAVIGATION. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.