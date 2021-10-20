Submit on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 21:40

For its 11th launch of 2021 with the second Ariane 5 of the year, Arianespace will orbit two geostationary satellites: SES-17, a high throughput satellite operated by SES and Syracuse 4A, a satellite developed for the French Ministry of Defense. Lift-off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, is scheduled for Saturday, 23 October 2021, during a launch window from 0101 to 0330 UTC.

