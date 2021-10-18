INTEGRAL in and out of safe mode
On 22 September, ESA’s INTEGRAL (INTErnational Gamma-Ray Astrophysics Laboratory) spacecraft went into emergency Safe Mode. One of the spacecraft’s three active ‘reaction wheels’ had turned off without warning and stopped spinning, causing a ripple effect that meant the satellite itself began to rotate.
