Xplore to develop cislunar navigation & timing service for USAF
Submit on Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 21:36
Xplore Inc., a commercial space company providing Space as a Service has announced a follow on contract with the U.S. Air Force, (USAF) to continue developing their positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solution as a commercial service for cislunar space.
