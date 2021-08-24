Satellite News

Xplore to develop cislunar navigation & timing service for USAF

Submit on Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 21:36

Xplore Inc., a commercial space company providing Space as a Service has announced a follow on contract with the U.S. Air Force, (USAF) to continue developing their positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solution as a commercial service for cislunar space.

