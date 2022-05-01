Yahsat to deliver satellite communications for UAE Government
Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC announced that its dedicated government arm, Yahsat Government Solutions (YGS), has been successfully awarded a contract by the UAE Government to provide satcom capabilities for its platforms.
